Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a hospital in Toronto’s west end suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that the individual, described only as an adult male, showed up at Etobicoke General Hospital at around 4:20 a.m.

He was then transported to a trauma centre, where he is receiving treatment.

So far no details have been released regarding where the shooting may have actually taken place.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

More to come…