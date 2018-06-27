

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in Scarborough’s Bendlae neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

The body was found in a hydro field, near an apartment building, in the area of Midland and Lawrence avenues.

Bystanders told CP24 that the body was found in some bushes by a passerby.

Toronto Paramedic Services was called to the scene and said the male, who was found without vital signs, has been pronounced dead.

Police have deemed the death suspicious and are investigating.

There was no immediate information about how the person may have died.