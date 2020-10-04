

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are investigating after a body was found in Brampton Sunday morning.

The unidentified deceased person was located in the area of Wilkinson and Tomken roads, between Highways 401 and 407, at approximately 9:51 a.m.

Officers say they are canvassing the scene for surveillance video, adding that the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The coroner is expected to arrive at the scene shortly, police said.