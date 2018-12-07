

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after the body of a man was found near a Mississauga park on Friday morning.

The body was located just before 8 a.m. in the vicinity of Meadow Park, which is near Truscott Drive and Southdown Road.

Police have not yet classified the death as suspicious but have said that they are looking into the circumstances surrounding it.

Peel Regional Police forensics officers are currently on scene as well as a mobile command unit.