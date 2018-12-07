Police investigating after body found in Mississauga park
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a death investigation in Mississauga in this aerial photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 11:01AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 7, 2018 11:08AM EST
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found near a Mississauga park on Friday morning.
The body was located just before 8 a.m. in the vicinity of Meadow Park, which is near Truscott Drive and Southdown Road.
Police have not yet classified the death as suspicious but have said that they are looking into the circumstances surrounding it.
Peel Regional Police forensics officers are currently on scene as well as a mobile command unit.