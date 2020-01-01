Police investigating after body found near pool in Woodbine Beach
Police tape file photo-
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 11:50PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a body was discovered near a pool in Woodbine Beach.
Officers responded to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East at around 10:42 p.m. after receiving a call that a deceased person was found in a pool facility.
When officers arrived, they located the body.
The victim's age and gender are unknown.
Police said the death is being treated as suspicious at this time.