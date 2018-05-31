

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police say they are investigating after bones were found in the Farewell area in Oshawa yesterday.

In a tweet, police said the bones were found by a citizen in the area of Wentworth and Farewell streets on Wednesday.

The bones are being sent for analysis, police said.

They did not say whether the remains are confirmed to be human.

Officers are on scene in the area today to investigate further.