Police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a Bradford home in an incident they say is related to intimate partner violence.

Last Friday, shortly after 6 p.m., South Simcoe Police (SSP) were called to a residence on dePeuter Crescent in the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury for a well-being check.

There, officers found a man and a woman dead inside the dwelling.

The investigation was turned over to force’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, which has since determined that days earlier a man in his 60s killed his wife, who was in her late 50s, before killing himself.

Police said that the deceased were a couple who had lived in Bradford for several decades. They also said that there had been no prior police calls to their residence.

“Given the sensitive nature of what has taken place, no further information will be released,” SSP said in a news release.

Police, who are calling what occurred an “isolated incident,” and said that there is no risk to the public, are now “actively investigating the reasons that motivated this tragic incident.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.