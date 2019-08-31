

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after shell casings and vehicles with bullet holes were found in Humbermede.

Officers were called just before 3:00 p.m. in the area of St. Lucie Drive and Verobeach Boulevard, just west of Weston Road, after receiving calls for sounds of gunshots.

Police said witnesses heard two to three shots, which reportedly came from a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they recovered shell casings and located two parked vehicles with bullet holes.

No victims have been located at this time.

Police said the suspect vehicle, which is reportedly a black Acura, struck a support cable of a hydro pole.

According to information received by officers, there were two people in the car.

A resident in the area told CP24 that he is concerned for the safety of her granddaughter following the apparent shooting.

"This is getting very dangerous," he said. "All these day shootings are terrible."

St. Lucie Drive is closed in both directions for investigation.