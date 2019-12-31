

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a number of cars caught fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said as many as 9 cars ignited in the parking lot of a shop near Birchmount Road and Chaldean Street early this morning.

The fires have since been knocked down but investigators remain at the scene.

Police say it is too early to say whether the cars were deliberately set on fire.