Police are investigating after a structure used to store and display urns containing cremated remains was recently vandalized at a cemetery Bracebridge.

The mischief occurred sometime between April 15 and 20 at St. Thomas Cemetery on Manitoba Street.

Bracebridge OPP said a groundskeeper contacted police after 23 doors on the cemetery’s columbarium were damaged.

Investigators called the incident "heartbreaking."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/.