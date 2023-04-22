Police investigating after cemetery in Bracebridge vandalized
Twenty-three doors on the columbarium at Bracebridge's St. Thomas Cemetery were recently vandalized. (OPP photo)
Police are investigating after a structure used to store and display urns containing cremated remains was recently vandalized at a cemetery Bracebridge.
The mischief occurred sometime between April 15 and 20 at St. Thomas Cemetery on Manitoba Street.
Bracebridge OPP said a groundskeeper contacted police after 23 doors on the cemetery’s columbarium were damaged.
Investigators called the incident "heartbreaking."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/.