

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after the cenotaph at Old City Hall was vandalized just one day after Remembrance Day.

Writing that was spray-painted on the cenotaph sometime this morning reads, ‘Ye Broke Faith With Us.'

The words appear to reference the line, "If ye break faith with us who die," from John McCrae's poem 'In Flanders Fields.'

It is not clear exactly when the cenotaph was defaced but it was first reported to police at around 7 a.m.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after thousands gathered at the cenotaph for a Remembrance Day ceremony to honour our country’s veterans.

In a tweet, Premier Doug Ford called the incident a "shameful act of vandalism."

"Disgusting to see a monument to our heroic veterans disrespected," he wrote. "I trust our police to find whoever is responsible and bring them to justice."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.