

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are investigating after a dog was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Oakville last week.

Officers were called to the area of Speers Road, near Third Line, at around 2:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a report about a stolen dog.

According to police, the dog, a female Hungarian Vizsla named ‘Nicky,’ had been left in an unlocked car in the area. When the owner returned to the vehicle minutes later, the canine had vanished.

Police said the dog is about 80 pounds and has reddish-brown fur with a white chest. She was wearing a red collar at the time she went missing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts to contact Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.