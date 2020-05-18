

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a vehicle went into a pond in Brampton early Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police, along with Brampton Fire, were called to the area of Valleyway Drive and Cirillo Street at around 2:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle had gone into a pond.

One person was seen fleeing the area following the single-vehicle collision, police say.

Emergency crews are attempting to retrieve the vehicle from the water and could not say how many people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Police are canvassing the area for anyone who may have witnessed the incident.