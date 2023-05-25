Toronto police are looking for a driver who allegedly followed a teenage girl on her way to school in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Police said the suspicious incident occurred in the Kingston Road and Main Street area.

A man driving a black Dodge Charger allegedly approached a 16-year-old girl walking to school and asked for her phone number and Instagram account.

Police said the man continued to follow the girl.

A photo of the vehicle, described as a newer model Dodge Charger with tinted windows, chrome rims and possibly tinted licence plate cover, was released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the driver is described as brown, 20 to 30 years old, with short dark hair, a short full beard and dark eyes. Police said he may speak with a slight accent.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.