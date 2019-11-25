

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are investigating two separate reports of feces being thrown at people at libraries on Toronto university campuses.

According to investigators, the first incident reportedly occurred at the University of Toronto’s Robarts Library on Nov. 22.

The second incident is alleged to have occurred at a library on York University’s campus on Nov. 24.

Officers at two police divisions have been assigned to investigate but a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service told CP24 that they will likely work together given that the incidents are similar in nature.

Suspect descriptions have not been released by police.