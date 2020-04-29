Police investigating after female reportedly forced into a vehicle in Brampton
Peel police released image of a female who was reportedly forced into a vehicle in Brampton. (Police handout)
CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:09PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:14PM EDT
Peel police are investigating after reports of a female being forced into a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Continental Road and Brisdale Drive just after 5 p.m.
Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.
Police released images of the female who is described as possibly in her teens and wearing all-black clothing with light-coloured running shoes.
The vehicle is described as a black sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.