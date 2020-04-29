

CP24.com





Peel police are investigating after reports of a female being forced into a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Continental Road and Brisdale Drive just after 5 p.m.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Police released images of the female who is described as possibly in her teens and wearing all-black clothing with light-coloured running shoes.

The vehicle is described as a black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.