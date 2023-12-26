Police investigating after gunshots fired two days in a row in southeast Scarborough
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2023 7:27AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 26, 2023 7:29AM EST
Toronto police say they’re “actively investigating” after gunshots were fired two days in a row in a southeast Scarborough neighbourhood.
Both incidents happened in the Port Union area, near Old Kingston and Morrish roads.
Police said “numerous gunshots” were heard in that area around 5:40 a.m. on Monday.
Officers at the scene found multiple shell casings, Toronto Police Service said in a post on X.
The second incident happened on Tuesday shortly before 5 a.m.
Police say several gunshots were heard and that officers at the scene confirmed that a firearm was discharged.
No injuries have been reported in either case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.