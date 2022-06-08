Peel police are investigating a hit-and-run and a multi-vehicle collision at a Brampton intersection on Wednesday night that occurred minutes apart.

Police said it initially responded to the area of Sandalwood Parkway and Hurontario Street at 10:38 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck by the driver of a vehicle.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

Police said the driver fled the scene. No description of the driver and the vehicle have been released.

Three minutes later, police said multiple vehicles collided at the intersection.

A pickup truck hit a light pole before striking other vehicles, police said.

There is no word on whether someone was injured in the collision.

Police have closed the intersection for investigation.