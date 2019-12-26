

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Peel police are investigating after human remains were found in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.

Const. Akhil Mooken said they received a call from the Ontario Provincial Police around 4:40 p.m. following the discovery of the remains in the area of Highway 410 and Bovaird Drive during an unrelated investigation.

“Upon arrival, our officers did, in fact, find human remains,” Mooken said.

He said the coroner’s office has been notified and will work with forensics to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

The remains have been in the location for more than 24 hours, Mooken said.

“In any investigation such as this, we will treat it as suspicious until we’re able to prove otherwise,” he said.

The Highway 410 off-ramp to Bovaird Drive is closed.