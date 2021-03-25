Police investigating after human remains found near hydro tower in Mississauga
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 11:57AM EDT
Police are investigating after human remains were discovered near hydro towers in Mississauga.
Authorities said they were called to the Ninth Line and Argentina Road area just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call from someone who spotted the remains.
There is a significant police presence in the area.
Police were unable to provide any other details at this time.