Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle in the city’s west end this morning.

According to police, the male was found in a vehicle in a parking lot near Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Police have not released any information about the cause of death but say it is considered suspicious.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact police.

No road closures are in effect as a result of the investigation.