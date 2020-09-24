York Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Highway 7 in Vaughan early this morning.

According to police, a male and female were travelling in a vehicle along Highway 7, near Nova Star Drive, when a second vehicle approached.

Police say suspects inside the second vehicle began firing at the other car and the male occupant was struck by bullets.

The female occupant of the vehicle was not injured.

The two attempted to drive to a hospital but stopped and called 911 near Highway 50 in Peel Region.

The male was rushed to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Officers are asking any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dash cam video on the roadways in the area.”

Police have not released a description of possible suspects or the suspect vehicle.