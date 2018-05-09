

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a male walked into a Scarborough hospital suffering from a stab wound early this morning.

The male was dropped off near the hospital at around 2:30 a.m. and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances around the stabbing are unclear but Toronto police say the male may be a suspect in a possible home invasion in Oshawa.

According to Durham Regional Police, the alleged home invasion occurred in the area of Taunton and Harmony roads and officers were notified of the incident by the homeowners.

No one was injured at the home, police say.

No arrests have been made but police are continuing to investigate.