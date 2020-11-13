York Regional Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Richmond Hill Friday evening.

Police were called to a residence on Leisure Lane, in the area of Bathurst Street and Major MacKenzie Drive, just before 6:30 p.m.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden said officers located a male victim without vital signs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a home.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is a large scene that’s taped off and will be taped off for quite a while as we investigate it,” Pattenden said.

“But, there are at least two residences in question here.”

Pattenden said something transpired between those two homes, but he did not provide any further details.

Officers will be canvassing for surveillance video in the neighbourhood through the night.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.