

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in Brampton Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Hansen Road North and Charters Road just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report a male who had been stabbed.

“Our officers arrived and observed a male withy obvious signs of distress,” Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters at the scene.

A short time later, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Shortly after the incident took place a male was taken into custody and is currently being investigated,” Wright said.

He said the two men knew each other, but would not elaborate on their relationship.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.