

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found dead at a house in Caledon.

Police were called to a report of a sudden death at a home on Humber Station Road at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a man dead at the property. He was identified by police Wednesday as Joseph Anthony Colavita of the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit is now investigating the circumstances that led to Colavita’s death, but few details are being released at the moment.

Police would not say Wednesday how Colavita was connected to home where he was found.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward to police.

An autopsy is set to be performed in Toronto on Thursday to determine the exact cause of death.