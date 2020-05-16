Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Scarborough apartment unit where a two-alarm fire broke out Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to 31 Gilder Drive, in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue, just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the blaze in a second-floor unit, Toronto Fire said.

Fire crews faced heavy smoke and extreme heat while battling the blaze, Toronto Fire said. It was quickly extinguished.

Toronto Police Duty Insp. Paul Rinkoff said the victim was found without vital signs during a search of the unit.

The name and age of the victim have not been released. Police said there were signs of trauma on the victim's body.

“The investigation is being treated as a suspicious death,” Rinkoff said. “So, our detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances in relation to the death.”

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown. A Toronto Fire investigator and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) were called to investigate.

An OFM investigator told CP24 that based on preliminary investigation, fire damage was contained to the unit, and there is no structural damage to the building.

Police are urging any witnesses who may live in the building and may have heard or seen anything to contact investigators.