Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in The Beaches on Friday evening.

Insp. Paul Rinkoff said officers were called to the rear of 1661 Queen Street East just before 6:30 p.m.

He said a passerby called 911 after finding a man with no vital signs.

When emergency crews arrived, they located the victim, approximately in his 40s, suffering from injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rinkoff said they are waiting for the coroner to determine the cause of death.

"We are treating it as suspicious at this time," Rinkoff said, adding that police are not looking for any outstanding suspect.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.