

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in hospital in serious condition after he was found suffering from severe trauma in Oshawa early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Celina and King streets at around 1 a.m. and located a 25-year-old man with severe trauma to his upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital but later transported to a trauma centre via air ambulance in serious condition.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects but investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Durham Regional Police.

Officers were still on scene early Sunday morning as the investigation continues.