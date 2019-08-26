Police investigating after man found with stab wounds in Newmarket
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Newmarket.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 12:42PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 26, 2019 1:01PM EDT
Police say they are investigating after a man was found with what appeared to be stab wounds in Newmarket on Monday.
Officers were called to the area of David Drive and Yonge Street after receiving reports about a man pointing a gun at a residence.
Police say when they arrived, there was no evidence of a shooting but one man was located with injuries.
According to investigators, the victim appears to have sustained stab wounds and has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.