

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they are investigating after a man was found with what appeared to be stab wounds in Newmarket on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of David Drive and Yonge Street after receiving reports about a man pointing a gun at a residence.

Police say when they arrived, there was no evidence of a shooting but one man was located with injuries.

According to investigators, the victim appears to have sustained stab wounds and has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.