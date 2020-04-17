Police investigating after man found without vital signs in The Beaches
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 17, 2020 7:49PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 17, 2020 9:03PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man without vital signs was found in The Beaches on Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Queen Street East just after 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from injuries.
Police said he was unconscious and not breathing.
It is unclear if the incident is suspicious or not, police said.