The Toronto Police Service (TPS) has launched an investigation at an elementary school in the city’s northwest end after a man came onto school property Friday and offered students food, a letter sent out by the principal states.

The letter obtained by CTV News Toronto sent to Roselands Junior Public School parents said that the incident occurred at approximately 1 p.m.

“An unknown male approached the school’s doors and knocked while students were in the hallway,” the letter reads.

“The students opened the door for the person, and he offered them peanuts,” it continues.

According to the document, the students declined the offer, asked the man to leave, and immediately reported the incident to staff.

“The students did the right thing by reporting the incident to a staff member,” the letter reads.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board confirmed the letter was authentic.

TPS confirmed to CTV News Toronto that officers are on scene at the school, but said they cannot provide further detail.

“Our priority is the health and safety of all who have a legitimate reason for being on school property,” the principal of Roselands wrote.

“We will remind students of safe practices while in and out of school and we encourage you to do the same.”