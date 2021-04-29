Police investigating after man shot and killed in Hamilton alleyway
Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 5:17AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 29, 2021 8:13AM EDT
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in Hamilton overnight.
According to investigators, the victim was shot in an alleyway between Birch and Gibson avenues.
He was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide and police say no suspects are in custody at this time.
Police have not released the name of the deceased.