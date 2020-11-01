Detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Beamsville, Ont. early in the morning on Sunday.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court at 12:10 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person in the area.

They arrived to find a man shot to death in a home.

They also learned that several residents had heard gunshots in the area prior to their arrival.

Investigators say the incident appears to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-688-4111, option #3, Badge 9132.