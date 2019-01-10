

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a male was shot in Ajax early Thursday morning.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said officers were called to a shooting on Falby Court, near Bayly Street East and Harwood Avenue South.

When police arrived on scene, one male was found suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries, police say, are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.