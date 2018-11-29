Police investigating after man shot in Downsview
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 5:12AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 5:24AM EST
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Downsview on Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred near Beverly Hills Drive and Jane Street.
Police say one victim was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.