Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Yorkville that injured a man Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cumberland Street and Avenue Road, north of Bloor Street West, shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no immediate word on his condition.

Meanwhile, police say they are looking for a male suspect but have limited description at this time.