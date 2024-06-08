York Regional Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man in his 30s showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim is in non-life-threatening condition, police say.

No other information about the shooting has been released, including where it occurred and suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-830-0303 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.