Police investigating after man stabbed in Scarborough park
Police are seen at John Tabor Park in Scarborough after a man was stabbed on March 22, 2021. (Mike Nguyen/CP24)
Published Monday, March 22, 2021 5:38AM EDT
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Scarborough Park overnight on Monday.
Toronto police say that at 1 a.m. Monday, they were called to John Tabor Park, at 240 John Tabor Trail, off McLevin and Morningside avenues, for reports a man had been stabbed.
They arrived to find the man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to his chest.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
No suspect information was provided and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 42 Division.