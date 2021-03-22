Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Scarborough Park overnight on Monday.

Toronto police say that at 1 a.m. Monday, they were called to John Tabor Park, at 240 John Tabor Trail, off McLevin and Morningside avenues, for reports a man had been stabbed.

They arrived to find the man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to his chest.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was provided and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 42 Division.