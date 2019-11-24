

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man sustained serious injuries after police say he was stabbed in Mississauga early Sunday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Dorcas Street at around 12:35 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Police say first responders arrived to find a man who had been stabbed in the neck.

He was taken to a trauma centre for treatment and his injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released.