Police investigating after man walks into hospital in Scarborough with gunshot wound
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 9:35PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 28, 2020 9:54PM EST
Police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital in Scarborough with a gunshot wound on Friday evening.
Officers were called to Ellesmere and Brimley roads at around 8:17 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
The victim, believed to in his 20s, is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are working to determine where the shooting exactly took place.
