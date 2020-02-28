

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man walked into a hospital in Scarborough with a gunshot wound on Friday evening.

Officers were called to Ellesmere and Brimley roads at around 8:17 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim, believed to in his 20s, is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting exactly took place.

More to come.