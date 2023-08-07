Police are investigating after multiple tow truck caught fire in different locations across Scarborough early Monday morning.

Crews were called to multiple scenes between 4:30 and 5 a.m. According to investigators, officials attended a private residence near McLevin and Morningshide avenues, a high rise on Bellamy Road near Eglinton Avenue and a gas station on Kingston Road.

At least four tow trucks and one other vehicle were ablaze. All fires were knocked out and no injuries were reported.

Police confirmed to CP24 they believe the fires to be suspicious and are trying to determine if they are connected.