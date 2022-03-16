Peel police are investigating after one person was fatally struck by a GO train in Mississauga Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. near the Dixie GO station.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about the incident were released.

Service was suspended on the Milton GO line following the incident. Passengers on the 7:10 p.m. train from Union Station to Milton, which was the last trip of the day, were later transferred to GO buses.