Police investigating after one person found dead, another seriously injured in Hamilton
Published Sunday, February 28, 2021 10:24PM EST
Police are investigating after a male was found dead and a female was seriously injured in Hamilton Sunday evening.
It happened in the area of Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive.
Hamilton police tweeted that the female was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“It is early in the investigation and additional details are not available at this time,” police said.