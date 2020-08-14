Police investigating after one person injured in Vaughan shooting
A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 9:04PM EDT
One person has been injured in a shooting in Vaughan Friday night.
York Regional Police were called to Dalhousie Street, north of Steeles Avenue West and Kipling Avenue, at 8:14 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.
Police say they did not find any victims at the scene, but one person believed to be a shooting victim was located at a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are investigating.