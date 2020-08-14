

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been injured in a shooting in Vaughan Friday night.

York Regional Police were called to Dalhousie Street, north of Steeles Avenue West and Kipling Avenue, at 8:14 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

Police say they did not find any victims at the scene, but one person believed to be a shooting victim was located at a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are investigating.