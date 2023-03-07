Peel police are investigating after a number of high schools in Mississauga and Brampton were threatened with shootings online.

Police said they were notified last week of threats on social media that someone would attend six secondary schools in Peel Region on Friday, “intending to ‘shoot them up.’”

The schools that have received the threat are Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Chinguacousy Secondary School, and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

“Police and school administrators from the Dufferin Peel Catholic District and Peel School Boards take the threats seriously and continue working together on safety plans and strategies. Investigators are actively investigating and exhausting all leads to identify the source of this threat,” Peel police said in a news release on Tuesday.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.