Police investigating after overnight shooting near Dovercourt
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 7:57AM EST
A man was rushed to a trauma centre last night after an overnight shooting on Queen Street West near Dovercourt.
Police were called to Queen Street West near Dovercourt at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots outside a late night venue.
According to police, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
A male suspect was seen fleeing westbound on Queen Street by foot.
Police are still investigating and are asking any witnesses to come forward.