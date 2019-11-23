

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man was rushed to a trauma centre last night after an overnight shooting on Queen Street West near Dovercourt.

Police were called to Queen Street West near Dovercourt at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots outside a late night venue.

According to police, the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A male suspect was seen fleeing westbound on Queen Street by foot.

Police are still investigating and are asking any witnesses to come forward.