Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after packages containing white powder were sent to some residents in south Etobicoke.

Const. Alex Li said several people reported receiving letters specifically addressed to them that were delivered to their homes by mail.

With the letter, a small bag containing a white powder claimed to be fentanyl was also found inside the package, police said.

People who received the letters were also ordered to deposit Bitcoin “in exchange for their family’s wellbeing,” police said.

At this time, police have not confirmed if the substance is indeed fentanyl.

“Our experts and our investigators are appealing to members of the public who are in receipt of these packages and these letters to try as much as possible not to handle these letters, to bring them outside, take some type of garbage can or lid and put it all over the top of that letter to protect it from the elements and to notify the police immediately,” Li said.

Police are appealing for residents who have surveillance video that may have caught an individual dropping or delivering the packages to contact them or Crime Stoppers.