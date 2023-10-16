Police have located what they're calling "evidence of gunfire" after people in two vehicles reportedly shot at each other on Monday night in North York.

Gunshots rang out around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Flemington Road and Varna Drive, which is east Allen Road and north of Lawrence Avenue West.

Toronto police said that the vehicles involved are a white or silver SUV and a black sedan.

They do not have any suspect information available at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.