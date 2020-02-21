

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a person was pronounced dead in Scarborough Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road, east of McCowan Road, at around 7:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a person lying on the sidewalk.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any further details on the circumstances of the person’s death.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.