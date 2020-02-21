Police investigating after person pronounced dead in Scarborough
The homicide unit is investigating after a person was pronounced dead in Scarborough on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 8:48PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 21, 2020 8:57PM EST
Toronto police are investigating after a person was pronounced dead in Scarborough Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road, east of McCowan Road, at around 7:20 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a person lying on the sidewalk.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not provide any further details on the circumstances of the person’s death.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.